Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: ‘Narendra Modi-RSS Vs INDIA Bloc’: Rahul Gandhi In Assam

The Assam Police had stopped the yatra in Assam’s Joarabat as it was making its way to Guwahati.

Rahul Gandhi has placed PM Narendra Modi and RSS on the other side of the INDIA alliance.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, undertaken by Congress MP and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday marked with high drama as he was denied permission to visit the Sri Sri Sankardeva Satra, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva.

On Tuesday, things went beyond the streets to the office of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who has ordered the state police to file a case against Rahul Gandhi for “provoking crowd” as Congress workers were stopped from entering Guwahati for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Following this, the Wayanad MP said, “On one side there is Narendra Modi-RSS, on the other side there is INDIA bloc, which is an ideology.”

The Assam Police had stopped the yatra in Assam’s Joarabat as it was making its way to Guwahati which resulted in huge protests by the Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X: “प्रमाण सामने आ रहे हैं कि किस प्रकार से राहुल गांधी और जितेंद्र सिंह ने भीड़ को असम पुलिस के जवानों को मारने के लिए भड़काया। हमारे जवान जनता के सेवक हैं, किसी शाही परिवार के नहीं। निश्चिंत रहिए, क़ानून के हाथ बहुत लंबे होते हैं, आप तक जरूर पहुंचेंगे। Evidence is emerging as to how Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh instigated the mob to kill Assam Police personnel. Our soldiers are servants of the public, not of any royal family. Rest assured, the law has a very long arm and will definitely reach you.)”

प्रमाण सामने आ रहे हैं कि किस प्रकार से राहुल गांधी और जितेंद्र सिंह ने भीड़ को असम पुलिस के जवानों को मारने के लिए भड़काया। हमारे जवान जनता के सेवक हैं, किसी शाही परिवार के नहीं। निश्चिंत रहिए, क़ानून के हाथ बहुत लंबे होते हैं, आप तक जरूर पहुंचेंगे। pic.twitter.com/MqW1vyo73V — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to visit the Sri Sri Sankardeva Satra, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, a 15th-century social reformer in Nagaon district. He was also stopped from holding a meeting in the Morigaon district, triggering a strong reaction from the Congress leader who protested and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now “decide who will visit a temple and when”.

