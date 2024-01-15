Home

News

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: ‘People Are Asking Why PM Modi Has Not Visited Manipur,’ Says Jairam Ramesh

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: ‘People Are Asking Why PM Modi Has Not Visited Manipur,’ Says Jairam Ramesh

People are asking why PM Modi has not visited to Manipur, after massive incident happened here. People, of Manipur wants Rahul Gandhi should raise this issue in Parliament...

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Pic Source: Zee News)

Manipur: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday launched a scathing attack against PM Modi over Manipur’s issue. Ramesh, who is with Rahul Gandhi in Manipur for ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ said that people are asking us why PM Modi has not visited Manipur. Speaking to news agency ANI, Jairam Ramesh said, “People are asking us why PM Modi has not visited Manipur? Everyone wants Rahul Gandhi to raise this issue in parliament and ask the PM to come to Manipur and meet the people. You can see how many people have gathered here. Rahul ji listened to the pain of those who are not able to go to school and colleges and those who are still in relief camps.”

Trending Now

He further asserted that everyone in the violence-hit state wants a strong government. “There is no governance here since last 8 months. Two ministers here are working online; they are not even in Manipur. Everyone wants a government–a sensitive government and a strong government. This is also the question that you have the mandate; your party is in power here and in Delhi. You consider yourself a double-engine government; then why are the people in pain?” he added.

You may like to read

Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra?

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday flagged off the yatra from Manipur’s Thoubal. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. The leaders and workers of the party paid a silent tribute to the people killed in the violence in the state before the start of the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to ensure justice to the people as they are facing a period of ‘great injustice’ in the country.

“The questions arose- why the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It is because we are going through a period of great injustice in India. It is of all kinds – social, political and economical,” Rahul Gandhi said after launching his yatra from Manipur’s Thoubal.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.