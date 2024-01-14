Home

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Begin TODAY, Congress To Face These Restrictions In Manipur

Rahul Gandhi is beginning the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today from Manipur. Take a look at the restrictions imposed by the state government for Congress...

Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: The popular ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has got its ‘second season’ and ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Indian National Congress (INC) has begun its second yatra, ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur, The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0’ is being kickstarted by Rahul Gandhi today, i.e. January 14, 2024 and will go on till March 20, 2024; starting from Manipur, the yatra will end in Mumbai. After conditional approval from the Manipur government, Congress had changed its starting venue from the Imphal Palace ground to a private ground in Khongjom area in the Thoubal district. Read more to know the restrictions imposed by Manipur government on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being led by Rahul Gandhi from today…

Manipur Govt Imposes Restrictions On Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

As mentioned earlier, the Manipur government has only given a conditional approval to Congress for their Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Manipur government has imposed restrictions on the flagging off programme of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Thoubal district on January 14 stating that the programme should not exceed an hour and the number of participants be a maximum 3000. The permission was issued by the office of Thoubal deputy commissioner on January 11 and was shared by the party with the reporters here on Saturday, a day ahead of the yatra.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Routes, Number Of Participants

The permission by the state government said the programme should not exceed an hour as the venue is just beside and along the national highway and traffic has to be diverted to alternate routes. It further said that the number of participants should be restricted to a “manageable limit” of maximium 3000 persons. The Congress had changed the venue from Imphal Palace Ground to a private ground in Thoubal after the BJP-led N Biren Singh government had given conditional approval to flag off the yatra from the Palace grounds in Imphal restricting the number of people to 1000.

‘No Anti-National, Communal Or Adverse Slogans During Yatra’

The order has clearly specified, “There shall be no anti-national or communal or any adverse slogan during the rally and the Yatra” and the organisers should fully cooperate with the state authorities. The permission for the Yatra will stand cancelled if any situation arose “warranting such gathering to be disassembled in order to maintain peace, public order and tranquility in the area”.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Route Map, Slogan

The foot march which was earlier named as ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’, will cover 15 states, 110 districts and 110 Lok Sabha seats, covering 6,713 km in 67 days. The yatris will spend the maximum number of days–11– in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. While in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to the Lok Sabha, the yatris will cover 1,074 km in 20 districts. The party has also extended the ambit of its yatra by adding Arunachal Pradesh to the route.

The slogan of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is ‘Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak’. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while launching the slogan, had said, “Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are starting ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from January 14. ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is our strong step towards providing economic, social and political justice to the country’s people.”

(Inputs from PTI)

