Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reached Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram as part of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign. He was formally welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan, and AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and other senior Congress leaders. A huge crowd of supporters and onlookers gathered in Kerala to welcome the Gandhi scion. After entering Kerala from Parasala close to the Tamil Nadu border, Rahul Gandhi is travelling 450 km to Nilambur in Malappuram over a 19-day period. The yatra is set to cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days.Also Read - Bharat Jodo Yatra: 2 Weeks in Kerala, 48 Hours in UP. 10 Things to Know About Congress' 3500 Kms Foot Journey

Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE Updates