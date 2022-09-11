Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reached Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram as part of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign. He was formally welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan, and AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and other senior Congress leaders. A huge crowd of supporters and onlookers gathered in Kerala to welcome the Gandhi scion. After entering Kerala from Parasala close to the Tamil Nadu border, Rahul Gandhi is travelling 450 km to Nilambur in Malappuram over a 19-day period. The yatra is set to cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days.Also Read - Bharat Jodo Yatra: 2 Weeks in Kerala, 48 Hours in UP. 10 Things to Know About Congress' 3500 Kms Foot Journey

    Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi with ‘Bharat Todo’ bid over ‘Jesus’ remark row | BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Rahul Gandhi while taking a swipe at the Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign over a remark met by Tamil Nadu pastor George Ponnia. Rahul Gandhi met George Ponnia during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari. “George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says “Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods)”. This man was arrested for his Hindu hatred earlier – he also said. “I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us.” Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons?

    Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE Updates: The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Kollam district on September 14. It will reach Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23.

    Rahul Gandhi reaches Kerala as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign | Rahul Gandhi reached Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram as part of Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign.