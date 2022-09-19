Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 12 LIVE: Ahead of starting the 12th day of Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday held discussions with the fishermen community in Kerala’s Alappuzha at the Vadackal beach. In an early morning meeting, Gandhi discussed the challenges of rising fuel costs, reduced subsidies, dwindling fish stock and environmental destruction among other issues. The yatra on Monday was kickstarted from Punnapra and senior Congress leaders K Muraleedharan, Kodikkunnil Suresh, Ramesh Chennithala, K C Venugopal and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accompanied Gandhi. The Congress’ 3,570 km and 150-day-long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Begins 10th Day Of Bharat Jodo Yatra From Karunagappally

