Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Day 6 on early Monday morning as it continues its Kerala leg that began on Sunday and would last 19 days. The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra started the padyatra's Kerala leg after being formally welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan, and AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and other senior Congress leaders.

BHARAT JODO YATRA SCHEDULE FOR DAY 6:

7:00 AM — Padyatra starts Vellayani junction, Thiruvananthapuram

11:00 AM — Padyatra halts, St. Marys School Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram

4:00 PM — Padyatra resumes

7:00 PM — Padyatra halts in Kazhakkuttom, Thiruvananthapuram

NIGHT STAY — Al Saj Convention Centre, Kazhakkuttom, Thiruvananthapuram

From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 17 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days. There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities. According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.