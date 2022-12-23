Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Doesn’t feel Cold In T-shirt, Asks BJP; Congress Leader Shares Secret

Jairam Ramesh, the senior Congress leader replied to the BJP minister's question.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, who is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is yet again in the news because of his T-shirt. This time it is not the price of his garment but a different reason altogether. Actually, Haryana’s Agriculture Minister JP Dalal has observed, “Wherever I go, people definitely ask a question. What kind of medicine does Rahul ji take in the winter season that he does not feel cold even in a half T-shirt? If this formula is available to our soldiers, who are posted in the Himalayas. It will be his great contribution towards the country.”

JAIRAM RAMESH SHARES THE SECRET BEHIND RAHUL GANDHI NOT FEELING COLD

Jairam Ramesh, the senior Congress leader replied to the BJP minister’s question, addressing a press conference in Faridabad on Friday said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) has thick skin. That’s why he doesn’t feel cold. What answer should I give to this?

RAHUL GANDHI IN T-SHIRT FOR 107 DAYS OF BHARAT JODO YATRA

It has been 107 days since the Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari. Since then, Rahul is wearing only a white T-shirt. His journey starts at 6 in the morning when there is a lot of fog and the temperature is very low. Now the yatra is in the Haryana leg and Congress leaders Bhupinder Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, and Kumari Selja were also seen wearing jackets and mufflers, but Rahul was walking only in a T-shirt.

BHARAT JODO YATRA TO ENTER DELHI ON SATURDAY

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Delhi from the Badarpur border at 6 am on Saturday (tomorrow) and will move towards Ashram via Mathura Road. After this, it will go to Red Fort via Zakir Hussain Marg, India Gate, Tilak Marg, and ITO. According to Delhi Congress leaders, it will go from Red Fort to Raj Ghat via Netaji Subhash Marg.