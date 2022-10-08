Bangalore: Rahul Gandhi-led, Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, the 15-day-long journey, which is currently in its Karnataka leg, will take a break on October 17 in view of the Congress presidential poll.Also Read - These Areas In Chennai To Face Power Cuts On October 11. Check List Here

For the poll, around 40 'Pradesh Congress Committee' delegates who are participating in the march, polling booths will be set up at the camp site itself . All those who are eligible, will cast their votes. Rahul Gandhi will cast his vote as well.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has clearly stated that the voters only need an ID card for exercising their franchise.

Headed by the senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry, the Central Election Authority, will oversee the poll process, notification of which was issued on September 22.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and results are scheduled to be declared on October 19. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are in the race for the president of grand old party.

Voting will take place only if two candidates compete. In case only one of the candidates remains after the nomination withdrawal date, he will be elected unopposed.