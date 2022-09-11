Thiruvananthapuram: Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra-led by party MP Rahul Gandhi entered its Day 5 on Sunday (September 11). The Congress leaders commenced on their 19-day long Kerala leg on Sunday morning from Parassala area of the capital city. The leaders reached Parassala, a small town located near the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states.Also Read - Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Kerala As Rahul Gandhi Leads Congress Campaign; BJP Slams With 'Bharat Todo' Bid | LIVE

BHARAT JODO YATRA SCHEDULE FOR DAY 5:

7:00 AM — Padyatra starts Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram

11:00 AM — Padyatra halts, Dr. GR Public School, Ooruttukala, Neyyatinkara, Thiruvananthapuram

4:00 PM — Padyatra resumes

7:00 PM — Padyatra halts in Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram

NIGHT STAY — St. Mary’s School in Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

Rahul Gandhi started the yatra after being formally welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan, and AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and other senior Congress leaders.

“Gain freedom through education, gain strength through organization, gain prosperity through industry. Today, as we enter the beautiful state of Kerala, on the auspicious occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, his words inspire every step we take on the #BharatJodoYatra,” Gandhi had tweeted as the yatra entered Kerala Saturday evening.

After entering Kerala from Parasala close to the Tamil Nadu border, Gandhi would travel 450 km to Nilambur in Malappuram over a 19-day period. The yatra will enter Kollam district on September 14. It will reach Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23. The Congress yatra will pass through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28.

The yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days. There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities.