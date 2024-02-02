Home

News

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: PM Modi Says ‘Today’s Bharat Is Moving Forward To Make ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047′

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: PM Modi Says ‘Today’s Bharat Is Moving Forward To Make ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047′

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will showcase India's capabilities across the entire mobility and automotive value chains. The Expo will feature exhibitions, conferences, buyer-seller meets, state sessions, a road safety pavilion and also public-centric attractions like go-karting.

PM Modi At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 (Image: ANI Video grab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a programme at India’s largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, at the newly constructed ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in the national capital. Moreover, PM Modi, also accompanied by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, was seen interacting with industrialists, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will showcase India’s capabilities across the entire mobility and automotive value chains. The Expo will feature exhibitions, conferences, buyer-seller meets, state sessions, a road safety pavilion and also public-centric attractions like go-karting.

You may like to read

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, PM Modi says “Today’s Bharat is moving forward to make ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. To achieve this goal, the mobility sector is going to play a crucial role. I said from the ramparts of the Red Fort, ‘Yahi Samay, Sahi Samay… pic.twitter.com/LhMX8SJRbC — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

With over 800 exhibitors from 50+ countries, the Expo will highlight cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions and breakthroughs in mobility. The Expo will feature participation from over 28 vehicle manufacturers, in addition to the presence of more than 600 auto component manufacturers. Over 1000 brands from over 13 global markets will showcase their complete range of products, technologies, and services at the event.

PM Modi has said, “In 10 years before 2014, around 12 crore vehicles were sold in the country. However, since 2014 more than 21 crore vehicles have been sold in the country. 10 years ago, around 2,000 electric vehicles were being sold. However, now 12 lakh electric vehicles are being sold. In the last 10 years, around 60% growth has been registered in passenger vehicles…”

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, PM Modi says “In 10 years before 2014, around 12 crore vehicles were sold in the country. However, since 2014 more than 21 crore vehicles have been sold in the country. 10 years ago, around 2,000 electric vehicles were being… pic.twitter.com/uSDKGSAoTx — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

He added, “Today, a large number of Neo Middle Class members have been formed in India who have their own hopes and aspirations. On the other hand, today, the scope of the middle class in India is also increasing rapidly. The income of the middle class is also increasing…”

#WATCH | Delhi: At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, PM Modi says “Today, a large number of Neo Middle Class has been formed in India who has his own hopes and aspirations. On the other hand, today the scope of the middle class in India is also increasing rapidly. The income of… pic.twitter.com/LmHqdoAKq2 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

Along with the exhibition and conferences, the event will also feature state sessions for states to showcase regional contributions and initiatives to enable collaboration at both national and regional levels, promoting a holistic approach to mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.