‘Bharat: Mother of Democracy’ Tableau Clinches First Spot At Republic Day Parade 2024

The tableau captivated audiences with its masterful use of the anamorphic technique alongside a rich display of Bharat's cultural heritage.

New Delhi, Jan 26 (ANI): A tableaux of the Ministry of Culture passes through the Kartavya Path with the theme 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka' during the 75th Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/ Rahul Singh)

Bharat: Mother of Democracy Tableau: The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), with great elation, announced that its tableau Bharat: Mother of Democracy’ of the Ministry of Culture has secured the first prize at the Republic Day Celebration Parade 2024 at Kartavya Path, marking a significant triumph in the realm of cultural representation.

The tableau, a stunning blend of tradition and innovation, captivated audiences with its masterful use of the anamorphic technique alongside a rich display of Bharat’s cultural heritage, often hailed as the mother of democracy.

The anamorphic technique, skillfully employed in the presentation, added a contemporary touch, reflecting the dynamism of the culture. This modern twist seamlessly complemented the traditional elements, creating a tableau that stood out for its artistic finesse and cultural resonance.

The Ministry of Culture takes immense pride in this achievement, showcasing its commitment to preserving and celebrating the diverse tapestry of India. This victory is not just a recognition of their creativity but a testament to the richness of Bharat’s cultural legacy.

