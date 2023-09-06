Bharat Or India: Shashi Tharoor Suggests Alternate Name For Opposition Alliance

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday shared a piece of advice with the members of the opposition in an indirect swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor being felicitated by party workers upon his arrival at party office in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bharat Or India: Amid the ongoing row over the “Bharat vs India” issue, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday shared a piece of advice with the members of the opposition in an indirect swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government or we can view it as a swipe to put into simple words that the Member of Parliament has taken at the government over the naming row and the conflict between the opposition and the centre.

Taking to X Tharoor on Wednesday shared his advice which goes like this: “We could of course call ourselves the Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT). Then perhaps the ruling party might stop this fatuous game of changing names.”

Oh yeah, to make it easier for you we are sharing the meaning of fatuous. Fatuous means “silly and pointless” and its synonyms include “foolish, stupid, nonsensical, childish, and idiotic”. There are more but we would like you to make the efforts to find them.

The entire Bharat India controversy erupted after the invitation cards for the G20 dinner on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu as the host read “President of Bharat” instead of the customary “President of India” thus sparking off huge commotion as the opposition alleged that the Modi government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country’s name.

Recently, the opposition parties formed an alliance named “Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance” with I.N.D.I.A. as its acronym.

Tharoor on Tuesday had said while there is no constitutional objection to calling India “Bharat”, he hopes the government will not be so “foolish” to completely dispense with “India” which has “incalculable brand value” adding that it was Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah who had objected to the name “India” since it implied that “our country was the successor state to the British Raj and Pakistan a seceding state”.

