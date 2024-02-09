LK Advani to MS Swaminathan: Bharat Ratna Has Been Conferred to These People This Year, Check Full List

Karpoori Thakur, LK Advani, Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan: Bharat Ratna Has Been Conferred to These People This Year.

Earlier this year, Bharat Ratna was given to BJP leader LK Advani and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced Bharat Ratna- the highest civilian award – to PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and MS Swaminathan. Before this, the award was given to BJP leader LK Advani and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

In general, three Bharat Ratna awards are given in a year. However, the Central government this year has named five people for Bharat Ratna.

“Narasimha Rao steered India through critical transformations and also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage,” Modi said on X. Rao’s visionary leadership, Modi said, was instrumental in making India economically advanced and laid a solid foundation for its prosperity, growth.

PM Modi said “Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh dedicated to his incomparable contribution to country”. The prime minister also said MS Swaminathan made monumental contributions to country in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. Check details about the Bharat Rata award recipients.

Chaudhary Charan Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut in 1902 and served as the prime minister from July 28, 1979 to January 14, 1980. First elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1937 from Chhaprauli, Chaudhary Charan Singh represented the constituency in 1946, 1952, 1962 and 1967.

PV Narasimha Rao

born in 1921 in Andhra Pradesh’s Karimnagar, PV Narasimha Rao served as the prime minister from June 21, 1991 to May 16, 1996. He studied at Osmania University in Hyderabad, Bombay University and Nagpur University. He was also agriculturist and an advocate and served as the Minister of External Affairs.

MS Swaminathan

Known as the father of the Green Revolution in India, Dr MS Swaminathan was born in 1925. He had completed his BSc degree in Zoology from the Maharajas College in Thiruvananthapuram, and also in Agricultural Sciences from the Coimbatore Agricultural College.

MS Swaminathan completed his MSc degree in Agricultural Sciences (specializing in genetics and plant breeding) from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), and PhD degree from the Cambridge University, UK.

LK Advani

Spanning over a political career of nearly three decades, LK Advani was first the Home Minister and later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet from 1999 to 2004.

Karpoori Thakur

Karpoori Thakur was the chief minister of Bihar twice in the 1970s, first from December 1970 to June 1971 and then from December 1977 to April 1979. He was also mentor to many current generation leaders of the state, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav.

