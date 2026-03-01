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Bharat Ratna: What benefits do awardees of India’s highest civilian honour receive? Full list here
The Bharat Ratna awardees have been placed at the position 7A in this list along with the President, Vice- President, Prime Minister, Governor of the respective State, Former Presidents, Deputy Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of India.
New Delhi: Instituted by the Indian government in the year 1954, the Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in India. It is important to note that the Bharat Ratna is given in recognition of “exceptional service” or “performance of the highest order” in “any field of human endeavour.” But did you know that the Bharat Ratna awards were suspended between mid-1977 and early 1980? The Bharat Ratna awards were temporarily suspended between mid-1977 and early 1980 and then between mid-1992 and 1995, following changes in the federal government and some lawsuits, respectively.
Notably, the Bharat Ratna is usually limited to a maximum of three awards per year, in 1999 the government deferred that restriction and awarded the Bharat Ratna to four people, and in 2024 five recipients were announced. Also, the Bharat Ratna is not necessarily awarded every year. Since its inception, there have been years when no Bharat Ratna has been awarded.
What are the benefits extended to a Bharat Ratna Awardee
- Travel Benefit: The Bharat Ratna recipients are accorded the same treatment given to the government dignitaries
- The Bharat Ratna benefits include an existing diplomatic passport which happens to be issued to only Indian diplomats, top-ranking officers inside the government departments, and the diplomatic couriers.
- The diplomatic passport provides them with the benefits of a separate immigration counter
- They also get access to a VIP lounge inside the airports.
- They get lifetime access to fly in the executive class for free.
- The Table of Precedence is a list made for State and Ceremonial occasions by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
- This protocol has to be followed when holding a public function in India.
- The Bharat Ratna awardees have been placed at the position 7A in this list along with the President, Vice- President, Prime Minister, Governor of the respective State, Former Presidents, Deputy Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of India along with Speaker of Lok Sabha placed above them.
- The award recipient receives a medallion, a miniature, and a certificate signed by the President of India.
The benefits of the Bharat Ratna Award and their tax implications
- The Indian government has declared a few awards tax-free for the award winner, and a Bharat Ratna recipient enjoys the same tax benefits.
It is important to note that the benefits of the Bharat Ratna award do not include any monetary gains.
List of Bharat Ratna Awardees:
|Bharat Ratna Awardees
|Year
|
Brief Description
|C. Rajagopalachari
|1954
|
Indian politician, independence activist, lawyer, writer, historian and statesman.
Rajagopalachari was the last Governor-General of India
|Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
|1954
|
Indian philosopher and statesman.
First Vice President of India
|C. V. Raman
|1954
|
Indian physicist who carried out ground-breaking work in the field of light scattering
Nobel Laureate(Physics)
|Bhagwan Das
|1955
|
Indian Theosophist and a part of Central Legislative Assembly of British India
|M. Visvesvaraya
|1955
|
Civil Engineer & Statesman
|Jawaharlal Nehru
|1955
|
Indian independence activist,
First Prime Minister of India
|Govind Ballabh Pant
|1957
|
Indian freedom fighter
One of the architects of modern India
|Dhondo Keshav Karve
|1958
|
A social reformer in India in the field of women’s welfare
|Bidhan Chandra Roy
|1961
|
An eminent Indian physician, educationist, philanthropist, freedom fighter and politician
He served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948
|Purushottam Das Tandon
|1961
|
A freedom fighter from Uttar Pradesh, India.
He has put enormous efforts into achieving the Official Language of India status for Hindi.
|Rajendra Prasad
|1962
|
First President of India
|Zakir Husain
|1963
|
Third President of India
|Pandurang Vaman Kane
|1963
|
Indologist and Sanskrit scholar
|Lal Bahadur Shastri
|1966
|
Second Prime Minister of India
|Indira Gandhi
|1971
|
The only female Prime Minister of India
|V. V. Giri
|1975
|
Fourth President of India
|K. Kamaraj
|1976
|
A leader of the Indian National Congress
|Mother Teresa
|1980
|
An Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary
|Vinoba Bhave
|1983
|
An Indian advocate of nonviolence and human rights
|Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan
|1987
|
A Pashtun independence activist
|M. G. Ramachandran
|1988
|
An Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
|B. R. Ambedkar
|1990
|
An Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who was a part of the Dalit Buddhist movement
|Nelson Mandela
|1990
|
A South African revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist who served as President of South Africa
|Rajiv Gandhi
|1991
|
An Indian politician who served as the 6th Prime Minister of India
|Vallabhbhai Patel
|1991
|
The First Deputy Prime Minister of India
|Morarji Desai
|1991
|
An Indian independence activist
4th Prime Minister of India
|Abul Kalam Azad
|1992
|
An Indian scholar, independence activist, and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress
|J. R. D. Tata
|1992
|
Chairman of Tata Group
|Satyajit Ray
|1992
|
Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, music composer, graphic artist, lyricist and author
|Aruna Asaf Ali
|1997
|
An Indian independence activist
First Mayor of Delhi
|Gulzarilal Nanda
|1997
|
Indian politician and economist who specialized in labour issues
|Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam
|1997
|
Missile Man of India
|M. S. Subbulakshmi
|1998
|
Indian Carnatic singer from Madurai, Tamil Nadu
|Chidambaram Subramaniam
|1998
|
An Indian politician and Independence activist
|Jayaprakash Narayan
|1999
|
Indian independence activist, theorist, socialist and political leader
|Amartya Sen
|1999
|
Indian economist and philosopher
|Gopinath Bordoloi
|1999
|
First Chief Minister of Assam
|Ravi Shankar
|1999
|
An Indian musician and a composer of Hindustani classical music
|Lata Mangeshkar
|2001
|
Indian playback singer and music director
|Bismillah Khan
|2001
|
Indian musician credited with popularizing the shehnai
|Bhimsen Joshi
|2009
|
Indian vocalist from Karnataka
|C. N. R. Rao
|2014
|
Currently, the Head of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2014
|
Former captain of the Indian national team and one of the greatest batsman in the history of Cricket.
|Madan Mohan Malaviya
|2015
|
An Indian educationist and politician
|Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|2015
|
Indian politician, statesman and a poet.
He served three terms as the Prime Minister of India
|Pranab Mukherjee
|2019
|
13th President of India
|Nanaji Deshmukh
|2019
|
Social Activist
|Bhupen Hazarika
|2019
|
An Indian playback singer, lyricist, musician, singer, poet and film-maker from Assam
|Karpoori Thakur
|2024
|
Politician and former Bihar chief minister
|Lal Krishna Advani
|2024
|
Former Politician and Deputy Prime Minister
|P V Narasimha Rao
|2024
|
Former Prime Minister
|Chaudhary Charan Singh
|2024
|
Former Prime Minister
|M S Swaminathan
|2024
|
Scientist and Father of India’s Green Revolution
The gold medallion was originally circular, measuring 35 mm in diameter, and featured a central sunburst design on the obverse. The words “Bharat Ratna” were inscribed in silver in the Devanagari script.
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