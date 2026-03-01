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Bharat Ratna: What benefits do awardees of Indias highest civilian honour receive? Full list here

Bharat Ratna: What benefits do awardees of India’s highest civilian honour receive? Full list here

The Bharat Ratna awardees have been placed at the position 7A in this list along with the President, Vice- President, Prime Minister, Governor of the respective State, Former Presidents, Deputy Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of India.

Bharat Ratna

New Delhi: Instituted by the Indian government in the year 1954, the Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in India. It is important to note that the Bharat Ratna is given in recognition of “exceptional service” or “performance of the highest order” in “any field of human endeavour.” But did you know that the Bharat Ratna awards were suspended between mid-1977 and early 1980? The Bharat Ratna awards were temporarily suspended between mid-1977 and early 1980 and then between mid-1992 and 1995, following changes in the federal government and some lawsuits, respectively.

Notably, the Bharat Ratna is usually limited to a maximum of three awards per year, in 1999 the government deferred that restriction and awarded the Bharat Ratna to four people, and in 2024 five recipients were announced. Also, the Bharat Ratna is not necessarily awarded every year. Since its inception, there have been years when no Bharat Ratna has been awarded.

What are the benefits extended to a Bharat Ratna Awardee

Travel Benefit: The Bharat Ratna recipients are accorded the same treatment given to the government dignitaries

The Bharat Ratna benefits include an existing diplomatic passport which happens to be issued to only Indian diplomats, top-ranking officers inside the government departments, and the diplomatic couriers.

The diplomatic passport provides them with the benefits of a separate immigration counter

They also get access to a VIP lounge inside the airports.

They get lifetime access to fly in the executive class for free.

The Table of Precedence is a list made for State and Ceremonial occasions by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This protocol has to be followed when holding a public function in India.

The Bharat Ratna awardees have been placed at the position 7A in this list along with the President, Vice- President, Prime Minister, Governor of the respective State, Former Presidents, Deputy Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of India along with Speaker of Lok Sabha placed above them.

The award recipient receives a medallion, a miniature, and a certificate signed by the President of India.

The benefits of the Bharat Ratna Award and their tax implications

The benefits of the Bharat Ratna Award and their tax implications The Indian government has declared a few awards tax-free for the award winner, and a Bharat Ratna recipient enjoys the same tax benefits.

It is important to note that the benefits of the Bharat Ratna award do not include any monetary gains.

List of Bharat Ratna Awardees:

Bharat Ratna Awardees Year Brief Description C. Rajagopalachari 1954 Indian politician, independence activist, lawyer, writer, historian and statesman.

Rajagopalachari was the last Governor-General of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan 1954 Indian philosopher and statesman.

First Vice President of India C. V. Raman 1954 Indian physicist who carried out ground-breaking work in the field of light scattering

Nobel Laureate(Physics) Bhagwan Das 1955 Indian Theosophist and a part of Central Legislative Assembly of British India M. Visvesvaraya 1955 Civil Engineer & Statesman Jawaharlal Nehru 1955 Indian independence activist,

First Prime Minister of India Govind Ballabh Pant 1957 Indian freedom fighter

One of the architects of modern India Dhondo Keshav Karve 1958 A social reformer in India in the field of women’s welfare Bidhan Chandra Roy 1961 An eminent Indian physician, educationist, philanthropist, freedom fighter and politician

He served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 Purushottam Das Tandon 1961 A freedom fighter from Uttar Pradesh, India.

He has put enormous efforts into achieving the Official Language of India status for Hindi. Rajendra Prasad 1962 First President of India Zakir Husain 1963 Third President of India Pandurang Vaman Kane 1963 Indologist and Sanskrit scholar Lal Bahadur Shastri 1966 Second Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi 1971 The only female Prime Minister of India V. V. Giri 1975 Fourth President of India K. Kamaraj 1976 A leader of the Indian National Congress Mother Teresa 1980 An Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary Vinoba Bhave 1983 An Indian advocate of nonviolence and human rights Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan 1987 A Pashtun independence activist M. G. Ramachandran 1988 An Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. B. R. Ambedkar 1990 An Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who was a part of the Dalit Buddhist movement Nelson Mandela 1990 A South African revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist who served as President of South Africa Rajiv Gandhi 1991 An Indian politician who served as the 6th Prime Minister of India Vallabhbhai Patel 1991 The First Deputy Prime Minister of India Morarji Desai 1991 An Indian independence activist

4th Prime Minister of India Abul Kalam Azad 1992 An Indian scholar, independence activist, and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress J. R. D. Tata 1992 Chairman of Tata Group Satyajit Ray 1992 Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, music composer, graphic artist, lyricist and author Aruna Asaf Ali 1997 An Indian independence activist

First Mayor of Delhi Gulzarilal Nanda 1997 Indian politician and economist who specialized in labour issues Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam 1997 Missile Man of India M. S. Subbulakshmi 1998 Indian Carnatic singer from Madurai, Tamil Nadu Chidambaram Subramaniam 1998 An Indian politician and Independence activist Jayaprakash Narayan 1999 Indian independence activist, theorist, socialist and political leader Amartya Sen 1999 Indian economist and philosopher Gopinath Bordoloi 1999 First Chief Minister of Assam Ravi Shankar 1999 An Indian musician and a composer of Hindustani classical music Lata Mangeshkar 2001 Indian playback singer and music director Bismillah Khan 2001 Indian musician credited with popularizing the shehnai Bhimsen Joshi 2009 Indian vocalist from Karnataka C. N. R. Rao 2014 Currently, the Head of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India Sachin Tendulkar 2014 Former captain of the Indian national team and one of the greatest batsman in the history of Cricket. Madan Mohan Malaviya 2015 An Indian educationist and politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee 2015 Indian politician, statesman and a poet.

He served three terms as the Prime Minister of India Pranab Mukherjee 2019 13th President of India Nanaji Deshmukh 2019 Social Activist Bhupen Hazarika 2019 An Indian playback singer, lyricist, musician, singer, poet and film-maker from Assam Karpoori Thakur 2024 Politician and former Bihar chief minister Lal Krishna Advani 2024 Former Politician and Deputy Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao 2024 Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh 2024 Former Prime Minister M S Swaminathan 2024 Scientist and Father of India’s Green Revolution

The gold medallion was originally circular, measuring 35 mm in diameter, and featured a central sunburst design on the obverse. The words “Bharat Ratna” were inscribed in silver in the Devanagari script.

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