  • Home
  • News
  • Bharat Ratna: What benefits do awardees of Indias highest civilian honour receive? Full list here

Bharat Ratna: What benefits do awardees of India’s highest civilian honour receive? Full list here

The Bharat Ratna awardees have been placed at the position 7A in this list along with the President, Vice- President, Prime Minister, Governor of the respective State, Former Presidents, Deputy Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of India.

Published date india.com Updated: April 1, 2026 7:27 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Bharat Ratna: What benefits do awardees of India's highest civilian honour receive? Full list here
Bharat Ratna

New Delhi: Instituted by the Indian government in the year 1954, the Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in India. It is important to note that the Bharat Ratna is given in recognition of “exceptional service” or “performance of the highest order” in “any field of human endeavour.” But did you know that the Bharat Ratna awards were suspended between mid-1977 and early 1980? The Bharat Ratna awards were temporarily suspended between mid-1977 and early 1980 and then between mid-1992 and 1995, following changes in the federal government and some lawsuits, respectively.

Notably, the Bharat Ratna is usually limited to a maximum of three awards per year, in 1999 the government deferred that restriction and awarded the Bharat Ratna to four people, and in 2024 five recipients were announced.  Also, the Bharat Ratna is not necessarily awarded every year. Since its inception, there have been years when no Bharat Ratna has been awarded.

What are the benefits extended to a Bharat Ratna Awardee

  • Travel Benefit: The Bharat Ratna recipients are accorded the same treatment given to the government dignitaries
  • The Bharat Ratna benefits include an existing diplomatic passport which happens to be issued to only Indian diplomats, top-ranking officers inside the government departments, and the diplomatic couriers.
  • The diplomatic passport provides them with the benefits of a separate immigration counter
  • They also get access to a VIP lounge inside the airports.
  • They get lifetime access to fly in the executive class for free.
  • The Table of Precedence is a list made for State and Ceremonial occasions by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
  • This protocol has to be followed when holding a public function in India.
  • The Bharat Ratna awardees have been placed at the position 7A in this list along with the President, Vice- President, Prime Minister, Governor of the respective State, Former Presidents, Deputy Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of India along with Speaker of Lok Sabha placed above them.
  • The award recipient receives a medallion, a miniature, and a certificate signed by the President of India.
    The benefits of the Bharat Ratna Award and their tax implications
  • The Indian government has declared a few awards tax-free for the award winner, and a Bharat Ratna recipient enjoys the same tax benefits.

It is important to note that the benefits of the Bharat Ratna award do not include any monetary gains.

List of Bharat Ratna Awardees:

Bharat Ratna Awardees Year
Brief Description
C. Rajagopalachari 1954
Indian politician, independence activist, lawyer, writer, historian and statesman.
Rajagopalachari was the last Governor-General of India
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan 1954
Indian philosopher and statesman.
First Vice President of India
C. V. Raman 1954
Indian physicist who carried out ground-breaking work in the field of light scattering
Nobel Laureate(Physics)
Bhagwan Das 1955
Indian Theosophist and a part of Central Legislative Assembly of British India
M. Visvesvaraya 1955
Civil Engineer & Statesman
Jawaharlal Nehru 1955
Indian independence activist,
First Prime Minister of India
Govind Ballabh Pant 1957
Indian freedom fighter
One of the architects of modern India
Dhondo Keshav Karve 1958
A social reformer in India in the field of women’s welfare
Bidhan Chandra Roy 1961
An eminent Indian physician, educationist, philanthropist, freedom fighter and politician
He served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948
Purushottam Das Tandon 1961
A freedom fighter from Uttar Pradesh, India.
He has put enormous efforts into achieving the Official Language of India status for Hindi.
Rajendra Prasad 1962
First President of India
Zakir Husain 1963
Third President of India
Pandurang Vaman Kane 1963
Indologist and Sanskrit scholar
Lal Bahadur Shastri 1966
Second Prime Minister of India
Indira Gandhi 1971
The only female Prime Minister of India
V. V. Giri 1975
Fourth President of India
K. Kamaraj 1976
A leader of the Indian National Congress
Mother Teresa 1980
An Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary
Vinoba Bhave 1983
An Indian advocate of nonviolence and human rights
Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan 1987
A Pashtun independence activist
M. G. Ramachandran 1988
An Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
B. R. Ambedkar 1990
An Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who was a part of the Dalit Buddhist movement
Nelson Mandela 1990
A South African revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist who served as President of South Africa
Rajiv Gandhi 1991
An Indian politician who served as the 6th Prime Minister of India
Vallabhbhai Patel 1991
The First Deputy Prime Minister of India
Morarji Desai 1991
An Indian independence activist
4th Prime Minister of India
Abul Kalam Azad 1992
An Indian scholar, independence activist, and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress
J. R. D. Tata 1992
Chairman of Tata Group
Satyajit Ray 1992
Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, music composer, graphic artist, lyricist and author
Aruna Asaf Ali 1997
An Indian independence activist
First Mayor of Delhi
Gulzarilal Nanda 1997
Indian politician and economist who specialized in labour issues
Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam 1997
Missile Man of India
M. S. Subbulakshmi 1998
Indian Carnatic singer from Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Chidambaram Subramaniam 1998
An Indian politician and Independence activist
Jayaprakash Narayan 1999
Indian independence activist, theorist, socialist and political leader
Amartya Sen 1999
Indian economist and philosopher
Gopinath Bordoloi 1999
First Chief Minister of Assam
Ravi Shankar 1999
An Indian musician and a composer of Hindustani classical music
Lata Mangeshkar 2001
Indian playback singer and music director
Bismillah Khan 2001
Indian musician credited with popularizing the shehnai
Bhimsen Joshi 2009
Indian vocalist from Karnataka
C. N. R. Rao 2014
Currently, the Head of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India
Sachin Tendulkar 2014
Former captain of the Indian national team and one of the greatest batsman in the history of Cricket.
Madan Mohan Malaviya 2015
An Indian educationist and politician
Atal Bihari Vajpayee 2015
Indian politician, statesman and a poet.
He served three terms as the Prime Minister of India
Pranab Mukherjee 2019
13th President of India
Nanaji Deshmukh 2019
Social Activist
Bhupen Hazarika 2019
An Indian playback singer, lyricist, musician, singer, poet and film-maker from Assam
Karpoori Thakur 2024
Politician and former Bihar chief minister
Lal Krishna Advani 2024
Former Politician and Deputy Prime Minister
P V Narasimha Rao 2024
Former Prime Minister
Chaudhary Charan Singh 2024
Former Prime Minister
M S Swaminathan 2024
Scientist and Father of India’s Green Revolution

The gold medallion was originally circular, measuring 35 mm in diameter, and featured a central sunburst design on the obverse. The words “Bharat Ratna” were inscribed in silver in the Devanagari script.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.