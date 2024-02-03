Bharat Ratna To LK Advani: PM Modi Heaps Praises On BJP Stalwart; Calls Him ‘Great Son Of India’

Speaking at an event here to unveil development projects in Odisha, PM Modi has called the BJP Stalwart LK Advani 'Son Of India'.

New Delhi: In a major development after the announcement of Bharat Ratna being awarded to BJP veteran LK Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the veteran BJP leader LK Advani as a ‘great son’ of India. He has also said that the decision to award him Bharat Ratna shows that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives to its service, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Speaking at an event here to unveil development projects in Odisha, PM Modi said that as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister and Information and Broadcasting Minister, and as a dedicated MP devoted to public causes, respected LK Advani has given unparalleled services to the country. PM Modi said he has been fortunate to have continuously received the love and guidance of Lal Krishna Advani.

“Today, our country has decided to give ‘Bharat Ratna’ to its great son, former Deputy Prime Minister Shri Lal Krishna Advaniji. Advaniji’s work and services have been inspiring. This honour to Advaniji is a testament to the fact that the nation never forgets those who dedicate their lives to its service. I have been fortunate that I have been continuously receiving the love and guidance of Lal Krishna Advaniji,” PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that LK Advani would be conferred the country’s highest civilian honour.

PM Modi Shares Happiness Over Award To LK Advani

“I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B minister as well. His parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights,” PM posted on X.

This is the seventh Bharat Ratna awarded by the Modi government since assuming office in 2014- Karpoori Thakur, Madan Mohan Malviya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika, and Nanaji Deshmukh.

India’s Highest Civilian Award

Notably, the Bharat Ratna is the nation’s highest civilian award, given as a mark of recognition for exceptional and distinguished service.

Showering praise on the towering stature and exemplary leadership of the BJP patriarch, PM Modi wrote, “One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well.”

Advani is widely credited as one of the tallest leaders who scripted the BJP’s rise from ‘oblivion to prominence’. It was after his Rath Yatra in the 1990s that the saffron party catapulted into national politics. For the uninitiated, LK Advani is the second BJP stalwart to be conferred with Bharat Ratna. Prior to him, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also honored with the Bharat Ratna in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies)

