Home

News

Bharat Taxi vs Uber vs Rapido vs Ola cabs: Is Bharat Taxi really cheap and reliable? Check price comparison

Bharat Taxi vs Uber vs Rapido vs Ola cabs: Is Bharat Taxi really cheap and reliable? Check price comparison

We have done a through price comparison between newly launched Bharat taxi, Ola, Uber and Rapido. Check the facts here.

Bharat taxi

Bharat taxi price comparison: With multiple cab-hailing apps like Rapido, Ola, Uber, Rapido available today, finding one that truly balances affordability, speed and reliability can be tricky most times. In this scenario, a new taxi service has been launched. Named Bharat Taxi, the new co-operative based tax service is country’s first co-operative-run ride-hailing platform, which will start services in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat initially and pan-India in the next three years. Here are all the details you need to know about Bharat Taxi and also know whether it’s really cheap and reliable.

To see how Bharat Taxi stacks up against popular platforms like Ola, Rapido and Uber, we decided to put them to the test. We booked rides on all three apps and compared the price. What we discovered might surprise you.

Is Bharat Taxi really cheap?

Noida Sector 71 to New Delhi Railway Station

Uber cab: Uber Go Rs 428 Rapido cab: Cab economy Rs 474 Bharat Taxi: Cab economy Rs 469 Ola cab: Mini Rs 498

Is Bharat Taxi reliable?

Therefore, it can be said that the government launched Bharat taxi services is reliable but not the most economic option but definitely the second most cheap cab services, only after Uber.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi

Earlier today, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi, the country’s first co-operative-run ride-hailing platform, which will start services in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat initially and pan-India in the next three years.

Also read: ‘Bharat Taxi’ launches today in India: Govt-backed, driver-owned cab app takes direct aim at Ola, Uber and Rapido

Who is behind Bharat Taxi service?

Bharat Taxi platform, which has been established by India’s top eight co-operative organistions including dairy major Amul, will enhance drivers’ income significantly, besides giving them ownership, the minister highlighted.

Also read: Why Bharat Taxi is adding 45,000 users daily before its national launch…

Home Minister Amit Shah said the rival ride-hailing platforms have reduced commission and are offering many other incentives, including free rides to customers, seeing the success of Bharat Taxi during the pilot operation. However, Shah emphasised that Bharat Taxi is giving ownership to drivers, which no other ride-hailing platform can offer.

“From today, Bharat Taxi has been commercially launched in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. Within three years, the service will be expanded to all states. Nobody should have any doubt about this,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.