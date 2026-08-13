Bharat Tiwari encounter case: Bihar govt announces financial aid, job for family of Tiwari killed In Bhojpur encounter

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announces financial assistance and a government job for the kin of 28-year-old Bharat Tiwari following an interim judicial inquiry report into the Bhojpur encounter.

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Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary- File image

Patna: The Bihar government has announced financial aid and a government job for the family of 28-year-old Bharat Tiwari, who died in a police encounter in Bhojpur district. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary confirmed the decision following an interim report from an ongoing judicial inquiry into the incident. While law enforcement officials maintain that officers fired in self-defence, Tiwari’s family has strongly contested the police version, alleging foul play and demanding justice for what they claim was an unprovoked shooting.

What Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Bharat Tiwari encounter?

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Based on the interim report of the judicial inquiry, the Bihar government will provide financial assistance to the family of the late Bharat Tiwari and offer a government job to one member of the family.”

The incident has sparked widespread debate over police accountability in the state. Police claimed they retaliated in self-defence, during which Tiwari sustained bullet injuries and later died while undergoing treatment. His family, however, alleged that he had surrendered before the shooting and had discarded his weapon.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on “zero-tolerance policy”

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday said that the state government has a “zero-tolerance policy” against human trafficking. Speaking at the Eastern Zonal Conference-cum-Consultation on Missing Children and Human Trafficking, Choudhary said his government is committed to bringing the victims of human trafficking into the mainstream of society on a priority basis.

“Bihar government is working with a zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking. Alongside preventing trafficking, providing victims a safe environment and bringing them back into the mainstream of society are the government’s priorities,” Choudhary said.

What Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said on Bihar Chief Minister?

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday accused Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of having a “criminal character” and said it was “meaningless to discuss crime and society” under his rule.

Responding to a reporter’s question on the alleged rise of criminal incidents in the state, Kishor said, “As long as people like Samrat Choudhary remain the chief minister of Bihar, it is meaningless to discuss crime and society here. If the person sitting at the top post holds a criminal character, how could one expect crimes to stop?”

It is for the people to see that if they put the wrong person in power, the outcome would not be desirable.

(With inputs from agencies)