Bharat Tiwari encounter: Not three, but five bullets hit, shocking revelation in Bharat Tiwari’s post-mortem report

Bharat's post-mortem report revealed that he was shot not three but five times. The fourth bullet entered the right thigh from the outside to the inside. Furthermore, the fifth bullet struck the middle part of the left leg from the back.

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Bharat Tiwari encounter: Not three, but five bullets hit, shocking revelation in Bharat Tiwari's post-mortem report (File)

A major revelation has been made in the infamous Bharat Tiwari encounter case. The post-mortem report confirmed that Bharat Tiwari was hit not by one or two bullets, but by five. According to the post-mortem report, the first bullet struck the upper left thigh from the front. The second bullet was also found lodged in the middle of the left thigh, on the inside. The third bullet was found lodged in the middle of the right thigh. It is worth noting that Bharat’s family also claimed that five bullets had been fired.

According to a report by news agency IANS, the post-mortem report also stated that the fourth bullet entered the right thigh from the outside towards the inside. Furthermore, the fifth bullet struck the middle part of the left leg from the back. The alleged fake encounter case of Bharat Tiwari has been a political hot topic for the past several days. The opposition is continuously attacking the government and demanding an impartial investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has made it clear that those involved in this incident will not be spared. The government has taken the Bhojpur incident seriously. To ensure justice, it has been decided to immediately form a judicial commission.

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, speaking from the stage of the “Constitution Murder Day” event held in Patna on Thursday, stated that the government has taken the Bhojpur incident seriously. To ensure justice, a judicial commission has been immediately constituted. He clearly stated that if anyone is found guilty, action will be taken against them.

Addressing the “Samrat Government in Action Mode” program, Samrat Chaudhary stated, “Whenever a serious issue arises, the government takes prompt cognizance. Taking immediate action on the recent incident in Bhojpur, the Bihar government has formed a high-level judicial commission. The government’s objective is to ensure justice, and anyone found guilty will face strict action.” CM Samrat Chaudhary stated that if an order on the application is not issued within 30 days, an order suspending the concerned officer will be issued directly from the Chief Minister’s Office on the 31st day. He stated that the government’s priority is to ensure timely justice and administrative relief for the people.

Bharat Tiwari was a resident of Bilauti village in Bhojpur. It is claimed that he was raising his voice on social media about river erosion, corruption, and other local issues. He died in a police encounter on June 17th, 2026. The police claim that he was armed and was killed during the exchange of fire. However, the family and villagers allege that he surrendered and was then shot (a Facebook live video also claims to have captured this). Following the family’s complaint, a murder case was filed against police officers (including the SDPO) at Shahpur police station. The family’s names were removed from the FIR, the SDPO was removed, and a judicial inquiry commission (led by a retired judge) was formed. Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary assured an investigation, and a mahapanchayat was also held.