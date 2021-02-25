New Delhi: A day ahead of the Bharat Bandh called by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on February 26 (Friday), demanding a review of the provisions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the association’s Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said that crores of traders across the nation are enthusiastically looking forward to the protest as they want their bold voice and concerns to reach the government at the Centre. Over 8 crore traders of around 40,000 trade bodies are expected to join the Bharat Bandh call tomorrow. Also Read - Chakka Jam Updates: Three-Hour Roads Blockade Comes to End, Several Protesters Detained in Delhi

Speaking to India.com, CAIT’s Khandelwal said, “We have circulated the message of the protest across country and all traders are enthusiastically looking forward to the protest so the bold voice of the concern of the traders should reach the government.” Also Read - We Will Trace Missing Farmers From Delhi Protest Sites, Reconnect Them to Their Families: Kejriwal

The trade association’s secretary-general said, “Around 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations will be joining tomorrows Bharat Vyapar Bandh and nearly 1 crore transporters headed by All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) will be joining tomorrow’s protest.” Also Read - Bharat Bandh on Feb 6: Roads to be Blocked as Farmers Call For Nationwide Chakka Jam | All You Need to Know

The AITWA, an apex body of the organised road transportation companies, has decided to support CAIT in the Bharat bandh demanding the abolition of the new E-Way Bill or scrapping of certain rules. It has also urged the government to abolish E-Way Bill and track vehicles by using FastTag connectivity to E-Invoice and to scrap the penalty on transporters for any time-based compliance target of transit and make diesel prices uniform across the country.

“Across country we are holding more than 1,500 dharnas in different cities of every state and to register our protest, no trader in the country and transporter will log in to GST tomorrow,” said Khandelwal.

Earlier last week, CAIT also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising issues related to the GST regime and alleging violation of e-commerce rules by major e-tailers. On being asked if the association has received any response from the Prime Minister’s office, Khandelwal said, “We are still awaiting the response from Prime Minister. And, now what we are asking the government is, that the controversial amendments in GST should be kept in alliance and the GST council should talk to the traders and transporters and after having a unanimity any amendment in the law of the rules be introduced.”

“On the other hand, we have also ensured the government that the trade associations across the country are more willing to join hands with the government for widening the tax base and generation of revenue but for that, the GST taxation presumptive should be simplified and rationalised in a manner so that even a trader in a remote area can also comply with the provisions,” he added.

Announcing the Bharat Bandh last week, CAIT said protests will be held nationwide demanding the Centre, state governments and the GST Council to protest against the complexities, anomalies and draconian provisions in GST.