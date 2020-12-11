New Delhi: Farmers’ body, Bharatiya Kisan Union has moved the Supreme Court seeking its intervention to end the deadlock over the new agri laws. According to Bar & Bench, the union has filed an intervention application in top court challenging the three laws that were enacted by the Centre in September. Also Read - Amritsar Eatery Starts Langar Service For Farmers at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Border, Will Provide Meals Till Protests Are Over

The union in its plea said that laws the laws were passed hastily without having an adequate discussion.

"The implementation of the acts in its current form will spell disaster for the farming community by opening a parallel market which is regulated and gives enough place for exploitation of the farmers," it said.

“That without agriculture produce market committee acting as a protective shield around the farmers, the market would ultimately fall to the corporate greed of multinational companies who are more profit oriented and have no care for the condition of the farmers,” it added. It further said that the laws will corporatise agriculture.

Farmers have been agitating for the past two weeks against the new agri laws. They have announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met by the government. The farmer unions said they will soon announce a date for blocking tracks across the country. Farmers are demanding a rollback of the agri laws.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has urged farmer union leaders to consider proposals sent to them to break the deadlock over protests against the three new farm laws and said the government is ready for further discussions with them any time. However, the farmers’ unions have rejected the proposal and said they will intensify their agitation until the government accepts their demand for a complete repeal of the three laws.