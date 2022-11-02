Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Bharmour Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, a northern state of India. Bharmour is also part of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and comes under Chamba district of the state. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.Also Read - Shahpur Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP's Sarveen Retain His Seat Or Will It Be AAP's Game This Time

In 2017, Jia Lal of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Thakur Singh Bharmouri of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 7349 votes. Also Read - Gopalganj Bypolls: Litmus Test For JD(U)-RJD Alliance As BJP Eyes To Retain The Prestigious Seat

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Date of Polling: 12 November 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates

Puja: Himachal Jan Kranti Party

Rasila Ram: Himachal Janta Party

Thakur Singh Bharmouri: Congress

Dr Janak Raj: BJP

Parkash Chand: AAP

Bharmour Assembly Election Results (2017)