New Delhi: The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) [Ekta-Ugrahan], the largest independent organisation of protesting farmers in Delhi against the new agriculture laws, has been put under the scanner of the central government to find out where it is receiving its foreign funds from. The BKU leadership had earlier said that it received nearly Rs 8 lakh in support from NRIs and Indians abroad in the last two months. On Sunday, the organisation was asked to submit its registration details in order to allow it to receive foreign funds.

The Centre is using all its tactics for the sole purpose of defeating the ongoing agitation against farm laws, Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan alleged.

"BKU is being targeted by the central authorities for evoking a massive response from Indians and NRIs.

The NRIs from Punjab help us with donations from their hard-earned money. They are supporting our agitation, what is the problem in that? Back home too, people support us,” he asked.

“It is quite clear that the agitation against the farm laws is against the Centre and they will try to create all hurdles they can in that,” the BKU president said, adding that his outfit will be consulting a chartered accountant or an advocate to submit their reply.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) stipulates mandatory registration of any outfit receiving foreign funds.The BKU had received a public appeal demanding financial resources ‘to pursue agitation’ on December 6.