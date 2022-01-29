New Delhi: Bhatinda Assembly Constituency of Punjab will go to the polls on February 20, Sunday. The seat is currently held by Manpreet Singh Badal of the Indian National Congress. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress leader had won the seat by defeating his arch-rival and AAP candidate Deepak Bansal with a margin of 18480 votes.Also Read - Amethi Assembly Elections 2022: BJP, AAP, Congress Yet to Field Candidates Against SP's Maharaji Prajapati
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal won from Bhatinda Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 21772 votes by defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from Indian National Congress.
Key Candidates This Year
This year, the Vidhan Sabha seat will witness a tough battle between sitting MLA Manpreet Singh Badal (INC), Raj Nambardar (Punjab Lok Congress), Swaroop Chand Singla (SAD), Jagroop Singh Gill(AAP).
Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab
Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats.
Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:
- Issue of notification: January 21
- Last date of notification: January 28
- Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
- Date of poll: February 20
- Counting of votes: March 10
BATHINDA URBAN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Manpreet Singh Badal
|INC
|Winner
|63,942
|42.24%
|18,480
|Deepak Bansal
|AAP
|Runner Up
|45,462
|30.03%
|Sarup Chand Singla
|SAD
|3rd
|37,177
|24.56%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|4th
|1,208
|0.80%
|Suresh Kumar
|BSP
|5th
|913
|0.60%
|Satish Kumar
|IND
|6th
|526
|0.35%
|Parveen Hiteshi
|SHS
|7th
|418
|0.28%
|Sant Lal
|BMUP
|8th
|382
|0.25%
|Bimla Rani
|IND
|9th
|337
|0.22%
|Jatinder Roy Khattar
|APPA
|10th
|295
|0.19%
|Gian Chand Bansal
|DEMSWP
|11th
|258
|0.17%
|Sukhchain Singh
|HSS
|12th
|212
|0.14%
|Harvinder Singh Harry
|SAD(M)
|13th
|157
|0.10%
|Hardeep Kumar Sharma
|JJJKP
|14th
|105
|0.07%
BATHINDA URBAN PAST ELECTION RESULTS
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Sarup Chand Singla
|SAD
|Winner
|62,546
|46%
|6,645
|Harminder Singh Jassi
|INC
|Runner Up
|55,901
|41%
Date of Polling: February 20, 2022
Result Date: March 10, 2022