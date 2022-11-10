Bhattiyat Constituency: Will Bikram Singh Retain Power This Time? All Eyes on Himachal Assembly Polls
Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Bikram Singh Jaryal of BJP in 2017 won the seat by defeating Kuldeep Singh Pathania of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 6885 votes.
Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Bhattiyat is one of the 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh and it is also part of Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Bhattiyat comes under Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 477623 votes by defeating Pawan Kajal of the Indian National Congress. Stay tuned with OneIndia for all the updates relating to this constituency. From campaign to election results, read all about Bhattiyat Vidhan Sabha (MLA) Constituency here. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin and all other details on our special page.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Important dates
- Date of Polling: 12 November 2022
- Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates
- Amrita Chaudhry: Hindu Samaj Party
- Bikram Singh Jaryal: BJP
- Nirmal Singh: Independent
- Naresh Kumar: AAP
- Kuldeep Singh Pathania: Congress
Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022
- Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022
- Date of Poll: 12 November 2022
- Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
- Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022
Bhattiyat Assembly Election Results (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Bikram Singh Jaryal
|BJP
|Winner
|29,119
|54.82%
|6,885
|Kuldeep Singh Pathania
|INC
|Runner Up
|22,234
|41.86%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|3rd
|655
|1.23%
|Rahul Ranpatia
|IND
|4th
|624
|1.17%
|Nagesh Kumar
|IND
|5th
|485
|0.91%
