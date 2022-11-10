Bhattiyat Constituency: Will Bikram Singh Retain Power This Time? All Eyes on Himachal Assembly Polls

Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Bikram Singh Jaryal of BJP in 2017 won the seat by defeating Kuldeep Singh Pathania of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 6885 votes.

Bhattiyat comes under Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Bhattiyat is one of the 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh and it is also part of Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Bhattiyat comes under Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bikram Singh Jaryal of BJP in 2017 won the seat by defeating Kuldeep Singh Pathania of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 6885 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 477623 votes by defeating Pawan Kajal of the Indian National Congress. Stay tuned with OneIndia for all the updates relating to this constituency. From campaign to election results, read all about Bhattiyat Vidhan Sabha (MLA) Constituency here. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin and all other details on our special page.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Date of Polling: 12 November 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates

Amrita Chaudhry : Hindu Samaj Party

: Hindu Samaj Party Bikram Singh Jaryal : BJP

: BJP Nirmal Singh : Independent

: Independent Naresh Kumar : AAP

: AAP Kuldeep Singh Pathania: Congress

Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022

Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022

Date of Poll: 12 November 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022

Bhattiyat Assembly Election Results (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Bikram Singh Jaryal BJP Winner 29,119 54.82% 6,885 Kuldeep Singh Pathania INC Runner Up 22,234 41.86% None Of The Above NOTA 3rd 655 1.23% Rahul Ranpatia IND 4th 624 1.17% Nagesh Kumar IND 5th 485 0.91%