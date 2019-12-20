New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was detained at Jama Masjid by the Delhi Police, ‘escaped’ from their custody within minutes of detention. According to reports, Azad, who had earlier made a dramatic entry among the protesters inside the mosque, was freed from the police by the crowd, which had turned out in large numbers to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after Friday’s prayers.

This is how Azad emerged among the protesters after the police had denied Bhim Army permission to march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

#WATCH Delhi: Protest at Jama Masjid against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad also present. Azad had been earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/uXK1tvO4CT — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

He also led the protesters in reading out a portion of the Constitution.

Earlier, a large contingent of Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was deployed outside the gates of the Jama Masjid to prevent any untoward incident from taking place, especially in the wake of violent protests across the country against the CAA. Violence protests took place in the national capital outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, as well as Seelampur and Brijpuri on Tuesday.

Section 144 has been imposed in parts of northeast Delhi while trains of the Delhi Metro are not stopping at Chawri Bazaar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid.

The CAA aims to give Indian citizenship to members of religious minorities, i.e Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists and Parsis, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, it is the exclusion of Muslims from the list of minorities which has triggered protests across the country, with critics terming the Act ‘discriminatory’ and ‘unconstitutional.’