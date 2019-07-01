Patna: Police lathicharged members of Bhim Sena who were protesting in a Patna theatre demanding that the screening of movie ‘Article 15’ be resumed when the theatre stopped it after allegedly receiving threats.

The protesters were saying that the film was based on a provision of the Constitution and the theatre management must not succumb to the pressure from people resorting to hooliganism.

Activists chanted slogans like “Open the ticket window”, “Down with hooliganism”, and “Resume the screening of Article 15” before they were chased out of the theatre by the police.

According to ANI, the screening of the controversial film was halted after some men, said to be linked to some Brahmin organisation, allegedly threatened the management with vandalism.

“If a movie has been filmed on ‘Article 15,’ why can it not be screened? If ten lads come and told you to stop it, would you oblige them? Who forced you to stop playing the film? Did DM, SP or the CM order not to screen the film?” an irked protestor argued with a theatre official.

The protesters had to be chased out after they started vandalising the property.

Speaking to mediapersons later, state Bhim Sena president Amar Azad said, “We are only demanding to screen the film.”

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’ has been facing flak from several Brahmin outfits in different parts of the country. The film is inspired by the 2014 Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and murdered and their bodies were found hanging from a tree. It is alleged that the film hurts sentiments of the Brahmin community.