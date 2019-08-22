New Delhi: The Bhima Koregaon Commission of Inquiry on Thursday summoned Surendra Gadling and Sudhir Dhawale who are accused in the Elgaar Parishad case to appear in Pune on September 6 and September 7, respectively. The two are currently lodged in judicial custody at Yerawada jail.

The Commission held discussions with the officials of Yerawada Central Prison on Wednesday to decide upon the further questioning of the duo. The accused had earlier filed affidavits before the Commission headed by retired Justice JN Patel.

Patel had, on Tuesday, asked the State’s lawyer to communicate with the prison officials and set up a temporary court for examining the two.

“The prison officer said they have been producing the accused before the court in Shivajinagar for hearings in the Elgaar Parishad case. So they said it was convenient to produce Dhawale and Gadling, one at a time, with sufficient police security in the old Zilla Parishad premises where the commission is carrying out its hearing regularly,” said advocate Ashish Satpute, the lawyer for the commission, as reported by The Indian Express.

The Bhima Koregaon Commission for Inquiry was set up in January last year to probe the violence that killed one, while several others were injured.

Activist Sudhi Dhawale and Nagpur-based lawyer Surendra Gadling were among the 23 people booked by Pune City Police under the case related to Elgaar Parishad – an event to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima-Koregaon – for alleged links to banned outfit CPI-Maoist.

Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, and Mahesh Raut were among the others arrested under the same case.