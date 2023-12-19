Bhima-Koregaon Case: Gautam Navlakha Gets Bail After 44 Months Of Custody

Navlakha, along with the other accused, were arrested and charged by the Pune Police and later by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for plotting to overthrow the government and instigating the caste riots at the Bhima Koregaon memorial, near Pune, on January 1, 2018 which left one youth dead, and created a political turmoil in the state.

Gautam Navlakha - File Photo

Mumbai: In a landmark move, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to activist-journalist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case linked to alleged Maoist connections. A division bench comprising Justice A.S. Gadkari and Justice Shivkumar S. Dige granted bail to Navlakha but stayed the order for three weeks, as per a report covered by news agency IANS.

Navlakha In Constant Custody Since 2020

Arrested on April 14, 2020, Navlakha, 73, has been in continuous custody in jail and, after a Supreme Court order, under house arrest from November 2022, on account of his advanced age and health conditions.

He becomes the seventh accused—after Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, Vernon Gonsalves, and Arun Ferreira—to be enlarged on bail after spending nearly 44 months in custody.

A former office-bearer of the PUDR, he was also accused of Maoist links, furthering the agenda of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), possessing incriminating documents, supporting Kashmir separatists, and other offences, and his earlier bail applications were rejected by the Special NIA Court.

The Patiala House Court of Delhi has allowed or permitted a special cell of the Delhi Police to interrogate Gautam Navlakha in connection with the UAPA case registered against News Portal NewsClick following allegations that it has received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

Court Allows Delhi Police To Interrogate Gautam Navlakha In UAPA Case

Delhi Police has got permission to interrogate Gautam Navlakha at his home in Navi Mumbai, where he has been under house arrest in the Bhima Koregaon case following a Supreme Court order.

Recently, Newsclick’s founder and Editor-in-Chief, Prabir Purkayastha, and HR head, Amit Chakravarty, were arrested by Delhi Police in a case filed under the anti-terror law, UAPA. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell, in its FIR against news web portal NewsClick’s founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha, stated that People’s Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by M/S PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd., has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in lieu of crores of rupees of illegally routed foreign funds as part of a conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies)

