Ranchi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday filed a charge sheet against eight persons for their alleged involvement in inciting a mob to violence in Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018.

The notable names include social activist Gautam Navlakha, Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, tribal leader Father Stan Swamy. Activists Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap, Anand Teltumbde, Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde were also named in the charge sheet by the anti-terror agency.

Notably, NIA on Thursday arrested tribal rights activist Stan Swamy from Ranchi, Jharkhand. The 83-year-old Jesuit priest had been questioned by the NIA in connection with the case in August this year.

After his arrest, human rights organisation People’s Union for Civil Liberties expressed shock and said that “inhuman and insensitive” action of the authorities stood out for its “sheer vindictiveness”.

About the case:

The Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case pertains to violence that broke out on January 1, 2018 when members of the Dalit community had gathered to observe the 200th anniversary of the Bhim-Koregan battle in which the Peshwas were defeated by the British East India troops.