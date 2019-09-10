New Delhi: The Pune Police on Tuesday conducted a search at the residence of Delhi University professor Hany Babu, in connection with the 2017 Bhima Koregaon case.

The search, which was conducted at the Noida residence of the 45-year-old professor, started in morning and went on till afternoon. Some books and electronic devices were seized from his house.

The DU professor was neither arrested nor named as an accused in the case. However, his links with other accused named in the case till now are being investigated.

Confirming the development to media, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Rao, who is leading the probe, said, “We have conducted a search operation at Babu’s residence in Noida in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case registered at the Vishrambaug police station in Pune.”

Hany Babu, meanwhile, called this an ‘attempt to intimidate those who struggle for rights.’

Thus far, the Pune Police have arrested 23 persons in the case, accusing them of being members of the banned CPI-Maoist. They were arrested in June and August last year; most of them are activists, lawyers, professors like Sudhir Dhawale, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Gadling, Rona Wilson, P Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferriera, and Vernon Gonsalves.

All the accused are currently lodged in Pune’s Yerwada Jail.

The case pertains to attack on the members of Dalit community on December 31, 2017, who had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima, resulting in the death of a 28-year-old youth. A day later, massive violence was reported from across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, as members of the community called for a state-wide bandh and held protests across the state.