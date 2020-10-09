A day after his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima violence case, 83-year-old activist father Stan Swamy was on Friday sent to jail by a special court in Mumbai till October 23. Also Read - Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against 8 People Including DU Professor, Activist Stan Swamy

NIA officials said investigations established that Stan Swamy was actively involved in the activities of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) and was "actively involved in its activities".

Swamy is the oldest person in custody in the Koregaon-Bhima case.

Prior to this, the NIA filed a charge sheet against eight persons for their alleged involvement in the violence. Notable names include social activist Gautam Navlakha, Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, activist Sagar Gorkhe.

About the case:

The Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case pertains to violence that broke out on January 1, 2018 when members of the Dalit community had gathered to observe the 200th anniversary of the Bhim-Koregan battle in which the Peshwas were defeated by the British East India troops.

It is alleged that inflammatory speeches were delivered by the members of the Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017, which led to the violence a day later. A number of activists were arrested later that year in connection with the case.