Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 8, Rescue Ops Continue For 3rd Day

Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 8, Rescue Ops Continue For 3rd Day (Image: ANI/Screengrab)

Mumbai: The death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi has risen to eight, the rescue operations are still underway, as per NDRF officials.

(This is a breaking copy. Story is being updated, come back and check for more details)

