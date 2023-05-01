Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Search Operations Declared Closed, 8 People Succumb To Injuries
The death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has risen to eight, the rescue operations are still underway, as per NDRF officials.
Mumbai: The death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi has risen to eight, the rescue operations have been declared closed, as per NDRF officials.
The rescue operations continued for over 45 hours before they were declared closed. Officials have detained the owner of the building situated in Wardhaman Compound in Valpada in the Mankoli area.
