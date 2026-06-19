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Bhiwandi food poisoning: 80 hospitalised in Maharashtra after eating at roadside stall

Bhiwandi: In what appears to be a suspected case of food poisoning, around 80 people had to be hospitalised in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi after eating street food from a roadside stall. All the patients a

Written by: Abhijeet Sen Edited by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: June 19, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
Bhiwandi food poisoning: 80 hospitalised in Maharashtra after eating at roadside stall

Bhiwandi: In what appears to be a suspected case of food poisoning, around 80 people had to be hospitalised in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi after eating street food from a roadside stall. All the patients are currently undergoing treatment and are reported to be stable.

Talking to IANS, Vinayak Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of Shanti Nagar police station, said: “After 6 p.m. on June 17, people ate shawarma and pizza from a popular food stall named ‘Famous Shawarma’ in Khandupada. The next morning, they began experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain.”

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He mentioned that even after seeking treatment at hospitals, their condition did not improve. As a result, the affected people started getting admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital since Thursday evening.

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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