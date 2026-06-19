Bhiwandi food poisoning: 80 hospitalised in Maharashtra after eating at roadside stall

Bhiwandi: In what appears to be a suspected case of food poisoning, around 80 people had to be hospitalised in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi after eating street food from a roadside stall. All the patients a

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Bhiwandi: In what appears to be a suspected case of food poisoning, around 80 people had to be hospitalised in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi after eating street food from a roadside stall. All the patients are currently undergoing treatment and are reported to be stable.

Talking to IANS, Vinayak Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of Shanti Nagar police station, said: “After 6 p.m. on June 17, people ate shawarma and pizza from a popular food stall named ‘Famous Shawarma’ in Khandupada. The next morning, they began experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain.”

He mentioned that even after seeking treatment at hospitals, their condition did not improve. As a result, the affected people started getting admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital since Thursday evening.