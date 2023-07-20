Home

Bhojpuri Artiste Raped By Instagram Friend On Pretext Of Interview In Gurugram Hotel

Gurugram, Haryana: A Delhi-based Bhojpuri artiste was allegedly raped by her Instagram friend at a hotel in Haryana’s Gurugram where the accused had called her on the pretext of an interview. The 24-year-old victim told the police that she is a Bhojpuri entertainer with a massive social media following and currently resides in Delhi.

“A few days ago I came in contact with a person named Mahesh Pandey through Instagram, who offered me work in the Bhojpuri film industry. On June 29, he called me to a hotel in the Udyog Vihar area in Gurugram on the pretext of an interview,” the Bhojpuri singer told the police in her complaint, according to news agency PTI.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim further said: “When I reached the hotel, Mahesh had already booked a room where he took me and after asking some questions, he started drinking alcohol. After this when I started leaving, he forced himself on me and raped me.”

The woman claimed that Pandey also threatened to kill her and later some of his friends called her phone and threatened to share her private videos on the internet if she went to the police.

Following the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Mahesh Pandey, said to be a resident of Chakarpur area in Gurugram, under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Udyog Vihar Police Station on Wednesday.

“We are verifying the allegations. The accused will be arrested soon,” ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

