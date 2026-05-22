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Bhojshala Case big update: No Friday namaz allowed, Muslim side challenges High Courts order in SC, security beefed up at temple

Bhojshala Case big update: No Friday namaz allowed, Muslim side challenges High Court’s order in SC, security beefed up at temple

Bhojshala Case Big Update: The Muslim side has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order declaring Bhojshala Complex as a temple.

Bhojshala Case big update: No Friday namaz allowed, Muslim side challenges High Court's order in SC, security beefed up at temple | Image: X

Bhojshala Case Big Update: Friday namaz will not be offered at Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh for the first time in 23 years. The High Court, on May 15, declared the historic site a Saraswati temple and a centre of Sanskrit learning. The order has ended the earlier arrangement where both communities were allowed to worship there. Following the HC’s order, the Muslim side has moved to the Supreme Court seeking justice. Amid a strong undercurrent of tension, the district administration has deployed heavy security across the city.

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