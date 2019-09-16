Bhopal: In a chilling incident, a 10-year-old boy was found chained in a Madrasa run by a Muslim cleric in Bhopal. Not only that, another boy, a 7-year-old, was also held captive by the cleric.

The cleric was arrested on Sunday after police received a tip-off from another man.

Both the boys were rescued. It was found that both of them were students of the Madrasa.

A police official told Hindustan Times, “Parents were called. The cleric told the police that the boys had earlier run away from the Madrasa at least twice, hence he chained one of them so that they could focus on their studies.”

According to a report by HT, the parents of the boys did not want any action taken against the cleric.

Further, boys have revealed that they were beaten with a pipe even for silly mistakes.

Meanwhile, the accused has been sent to the district jail.