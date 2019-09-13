Bhopal: At least 11 bodies were recovered at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat carrying them capsized Friday morning, news agency ANI reported.

A search operation is underway. It was not immediately clear as to what caused the tragedy.

As per reports, there were a total of 19 people on the boat when the mishap happened. A search and rescue operation has been launched to look for the missing individuals.

Madhya Pradesh minister, PC Sharma, announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. He added that an investigation will be held in the matter.

“The incident is really unfortunate. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased by the District Collector. An investigation will be done,” Sharma said.

Madhya Pradesh: 11 bodies recovered at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in, capsized this morning. Search operation is underway. More details awaited.

More details are awaited.