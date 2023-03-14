Home

News

India

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Setback For Centre As Supreme Court Dismisses Plea For Additional Compensation For Victims

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Setback For Centre As Supreme Court Dismisses Plea For Additional Compensation For Victims

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre's petition seeking an additional Rs 7,844 crore compensation from the Union Carbide for the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy where over 3,000 people were killed.

The Centre had filed a curative plea before Supreme Court for more compensation from the UCC successor firms successor firms for the victims of those killed in the tragedy. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre’s petition seeking an additional Rs 7,844 crore compensation from the Union Carbide for the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy where over 3,000 people were killed. The Centre had filed a curative plea for more compensation from the Union Carbide Corporation’s (UCC) successor firms successor firms for the victims of those killed in the tragedy.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said there was no rationale by the Centre to rake up the issue two decades after the settlement. The top court said that a sum of Rs 50 crore lying with the RBI for the victims shall be utilised by the Union of India to satisfy pending claims of victims.

You may like to read

“We are unsatisfied with the Union of India for not furnishing any rationale for raking up this issue after two decades…We are of the view that curative petitions cannot be entertained,” the bench said.

The bench also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Abhay S Oka, Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwar had on January 12 reserved its verdict on the Centre’s curative plea.

The Centre wanted another Rs 7,844 crore from the UCC’s successor firms over and above the USD 470 million (Rs 715 crore) it got from the American company as part of the settlement in 1989.

A curative petition is the last resort for a plaintiff after an adverse judgement has been delivered and the plea for its review is rejected. The Centre had not filed a review petition for rescinding the settlement which it now wants to be enhanced.

The UCC, now owned by Dow Chemicals, gave a compensation of USD 470 million in 1989 after the toxic methyl isocyanate gas leak from the Union Carbide factory on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984 killed over 3,000 people and affected 1.02 lakh more.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.