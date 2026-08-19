Bhopal hit-and-run: 21-year-old drunk driver collides with crowd and scooter, killing father and severely injuring son

A 35-year-old man was killed and his minor son left critically injured after an intoxicated 21-year-old lost control of a car and rammed into a crowd and scooter in Bhopal's Kolar area.

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Bhopal accident (IANS image)

Bhopal: In a shocking accident from Madhya Pradesh, a 35-year-old man was killed and his minor son critically injured after a speeding Innova car hit several people before ramming into their scooter in Bhopal’s Kolar area. As per the local police, the vehicle was driven by 21-year-old inebriated youth, who instead of applying the brakes, mistakenly pressed the accelerator, causing the car to go out of control. According to police, the accused had borrowed the vehicle from an acquaintance to attend a party. An empty liquor bottle, another liquor bottle, disposable cups and condoms were reportedly found inside the car. Here are all the details you need to know about the Bhopal hit-and-run case.

What police said on Bhopal hit-and-run case?

The accident occurred around midnight on Tuesday near Ankit Parisar when Shubham Awasthi and his son Madhav were travelling on their scooter, police said. Kolar police station SHO, Sanjay Soni, said the 21-year-old driver was allegedly heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident.

“The driver was heavily intoxicated. Instead of applying the brakes, he mistakenly pressed the accelerator, causing the car to go out of control,” Soni said.

Details on Bhopal hit-and-run case

The speeding vehicle allegedly hit several people on the road before crashing into the scooter. The impact was so severe that the scooter was badly damaged and the father and son were thrown several metres away, police said.

The vehicle’s airbags deployed after the collision, helping the accused escape serious injuries, police said. The accident triggered anger among bystanders, who allegedly caught the driver and assaulted him. The crowd also damaged the vehicle. Police reached the spot after being alerted, rescued the accused from the mob and took him into custody.

“The police team reached the spot and rescued the accused from the crowd before taking him into custody. We are examining the evidence and questioning witnesses to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident,” Soni said.

Awasthi was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was sent for post-mortem examination and will be handed over to his family, police said. His son Madhav sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are examining the circumstances in which the accused allegedly drove the vehicle after consuming alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies)