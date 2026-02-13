Home

Bhopal horror: 11-grade minor girl sexually assaulted in 4 cars, perpetrators record act, threaten her; probe launched

Representational Image

Bhopal Horror: A shocking incident has come to light from Bhopal, where a minor girl was sexually assaulted in four different vehicles. The 11th-grade girl was gang-raped multiple times, as per reports, and the perpetrators committed the act by blackmailing her for extortion. Four different vehicles were used to assault the girl, one of which was a Thar SUV. The names of the two accused are Maj Khan and Ausaf Ali Khan.

Bhopal’s minor gets assaulted in 4 different vehicles

A minor girl was sexually assaulted in Bhopal in four different vehicles, one of which was a Thar SUV. The girl was gang-raped, and four vehicles have now been seized by the police. The two accused, Maj Khan and Ausaf Ali Khan, blackmailed the girl after making a video of the forceful act and demanded money, as per reports.

Police investigation

The police informed that Maj Khan revealed shocking details of the crime. He stated that another accused, Ausaf Ali Khan, harassed the girl sexually inside the Thar SUV when he kept recording the act secretly through the iPhone. Both persons shared the video amongst themselves and kept asking the minor for money. The perpetrators had allegedly assaulted the 11th-grade minor girl several times.

What’s happening now?

Out of the two accused, Ausaf Ali was arrested on February 3. Alongside his companion, Maj, was taken into custody on February 8. The latter has been taken into remand until February 13. As the investigation began, the police commissioner formed an SIT (Special Investigation Team). The team will be handled mainly by the ACP Ankita Khatrakar.

The investigation is still underway. However, the incident raises serious questions about the safety of women and minors in India. According to the reports, the minor was sexually harassed several times.

