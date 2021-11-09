Bhopal: The Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal, which caught fire on late Monday claiming the lives of 4 infants, did not have a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, a government official said. According to a Indian Express report quoting fire officer of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, the hospital had never applied for any fire NOC, and all the fire-fighting equipment in the hospital was in a defunct state.Also Read - Bhopal Hospital Fire: 'Staff Fled Instead of Saving Our Babies', Parents Blame Employees For Negligence After 4 Infants Die

Officials had said that the fire broke out in a general ward and a NICU ward. They said that 36 of the 40 infants in the ward were rescued while four, who were already in a critical condition, succumbed in the blaze. Also Read - BREAKING: 25 Vehicles Gutted as Fire Breaks Out at Police Station in Gujarat's Kheda

At least four newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal on Monday night, prompting the government to order a high-level probe into the incident. A total of 40 children were admitted to the SNCU. Of these, 36 were undergoing treatment in different wards. Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital is part of Hamidia Hospital, one of the biggest government medical facilities in the state. Also Read - Ahmednagar Fire: Death Toll Rises to 11, Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation | Top Developments

As the massive fire started, worried parents were seen running around in search of their children. Angry family members of some infants alleged that instead of saving the children, the hospital staff fled. While a parent was searching for his child, some others rushed out of the hospital with their children, eyewitnesses said. A woman who was inside the hospital said the ward was shrouded in smoke.

According to an official, the blaze started on the third floor of the hospital, which houses the ICU. The fire broke out around 9 p.m. and around 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said Fatehgarh fire station in-charge Juber Khan. A short circuit may have caused the fire, he said.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said a short circuit may have caused the fire and described the situation inside the ward as “very scary”. Sarang Said, “Four children died in the fire that broke out in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) ward probably due to a short circuit. We reached the spot along with others soon after getting information about the incident. It was dark inside the ward. We shifted the children to the adjacent ward.”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of the victims. Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan said that the rescue operation was swift and the blaze is under control now. “The incident of fire in the children’s ward of Kamala Nehru Hospital, Bhopal is sad. The rescue operation was swift. A high-level probe has been ordered into the incident. The probe will be conducted by ACS (additional chief secretary), health and medical education, Mohammad Suleiman,” the chief minister said.

“The untimely departure of children from the world is unbearable pain. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the families of these children. Those who were injured in the incident get a speedy recovery, this is my wish. Om Shanti,” he added.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath termed the incident “very painful” and demanded stern action against those responsible. In a tweet, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also expressed grief over the incident. He said he was praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.