Bhopal: A night curfew has been imposed in Bhopal, capital city of Madhya Pradesh. “Today, Bhopal ‘Crisis Management Group’ has decided to impose ‘Corona Curfew’ in Bhopal, from April 13 to April 19, till 6 am. It means daily activities will continue. Inter-state & inter-district movement of essential services will be allowed,” announced Vishvas Kailash Sarang, MP Minister.