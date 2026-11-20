Bhopal lab develops India’s first indigenous H5N1 bird flu vaccine, single dose offers six months’ protection

Eight scientists at NIHSAD in Bhopal have created India’s first indigenous vaccine against highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu. A single dose is expected to protect chickens for around six months.

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Chouhan said that the development was a major step toward building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. File image

Indian scientists have built the country’s first homegrown vaccine against highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu, aimed at shielding the poultry industry. The vaccine comes from the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal and is designed for the 2.3.2.1a strain of H5N1, a serious threat to poultry farms.

Addressing the media, Chouhan said that the development was a major step toward building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. “This is a proud moment for the nation; the vaccine has been dedicated to the country. This is an example of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The first bird flu vaccine has been prepared, serving as proof of India’s scientific capability. Scientists of ICAR-NIHSAD have developed this vaccine,” Chouhan said.

Recalling India’s earlier vaccine development efforts, the Union Minister compared the achievement to the development of coronavirus vaccines in the country. “The vaccine reflects the nation’s capabilities. India also developed the coronavirus vaccine. Two COVID vaccines were prepared in just 9 months. India reflects the capability of its scientists. A major step toward a Self-Reliant India,” he added.

Responding to the demand for a high-containment facility, Chouhan also announced that a BSL-4 lab will be established at Bhopal’s NIHSAD institute.

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In a post shared on X, Chouhan shared the dedication, stating, “A historic achievement in India’s animal health sector. Inspired by our esteemed Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, India’s first indigenous H5N1 bird flu vaccine, developed by ICAR-NIHSAD, Bhopal, was dedicated to the nation today. This vaccine is an important step toward protecting the poultry sector and strengthening the livelihoods of poultry farmers. This achievement will further strengthen the resolve of a self-reliant India. Heartfelt congratulations to all the scientists and researchers at the institute who contributed to the development of this indigenous vaccine!”

He further shared a video announcing the accomplishment, saying, “I am sharing a piece of good news with you. Bird flu is such a disease that if it spreads, it causes heavy damage. A large number of chickens are of course killed, but there is also a risk of this disease spreading from chickens to humans. And so far, outbreaks of bird flu have occurred 500 times in our country. But now there is nothing to fear. The NIHSAD institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has made such an indigenous vaccine that, if administered to chickens, they will be able to be saved from the bird flu disease. And not only will the chickens be saved—along with saving the chickens, this disease will not spread to humans either, and the losses caused by this epidemic can be avoided,” Chouhan said, adding, “On November 20, this completely indigenous vaccine, which has been created with the inspiration of the Prime Minister, is being dedicated to the nation.”

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Describing the achievement as an answer to those “defaming the country” and questioning India’s capability, the Union Minister said, “Today’s India is progressing toward becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), congratulations to the leadership’s vision and resolve. A commitment to build a Self-Reliant India has lifted 500 million (50 crore) people out of poverty. A crucial contribution from agriculture and its allied sectors.” Highlighting continuous improvement in the agricultural growth rate and adequate production of wheat and rice, Chouhan claimed that “surpassing China, India is now number one in rice production. India is also number one in milk production globally and also ranks at the top in fish production.”

Citing production figures, he further stated, “Grain production increased from 265 to 378 million tonnes, horticulture production increased from 280 to 366 million tonnes, and fruit production increased from 5.4 million (54 lakh) tonnes to over 12.3 million (123 lakh) tonnes.” Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, is a serious disease affecting chickens and other birds. Outbreaks can result in up to 100 per cent mortality among infected birds. This causes massive economic losses to poultry farmers due to mass culling and trade restrictions. The impact of this disease is not limited to poultry farms, but also affects global trade, prices of poultry products, and farmers’ livelihoods. Since the disease was first detected in India in 2006, the country has recorded over 500 combined outbreaks of H5N1 and H5N8 subtypes.

With inputs from agencies