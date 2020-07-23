Bhopal Lockdown News: In an effort to bring the cornavirus under control, the Madhya Pradesh government has imposed complete shutdown in Bhopal from Thursday night. The lockdown will in the capital city will continue for 10 days. Also Read - ‘Undemocratic Pandemic’: Kamal Nath Writes to PM Modi, Accuses BJP of Trying to Topple Elected Governments

"In view of prevalence of COVID-19 in Bhopal, a decision has been taken to impose lockdown for 10 days beginning 8 PM on Friday (July 24)," Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Earlier, the state government has issued guidelines for the lockdown and said only essential services will be allowed during this period.

“During this period, the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities including fruits and vegetables, medicines, milk will continue. I request you to follow all the rules,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet.

However, the movement of people will be strictly prohibited during this time. To make any necessary movement, people will need e-passes like earlier lockdowns.

The development comes as Madhya Pradesh reported 632 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state-wide count to 25,474, while ten more patients succumbed to the infection. The death toll in the state went up to 780.

Bhopal reported the highest number of cases, followed by 118 in Indore and 60 in Gwalior. The total count of cases in Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior districts now stands at 6,457, 4,800 and 1,858, respectively. The state now has 2,748 active containment zones.