Bhopal: In a bid to curb the COVID-19 spread, the Bhopal district administration today extended the COVID-19 induced curfew in the Madhya Pradesh capital till May 17, an official said. “The corona curfew is extended in the areas under the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Berasia town till 6 am on May 17 as per the order issued by district collector Avinash Lavaniyam,” the official said. Also Read - Bhopal Man Converts His Auto-Rickshaw Into Free Ambulance For The Needy, Also Installs Oxygen Cyclinder

Essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the purview of the restrictions on the movement of people.

The curfew was supposed to be lifted at 6 am on May 10. Enforced on April 12 given the rise in coronavirus positive cases, the curfew was later extended subsequently after every one week till May 10.

As of Saturday, Bhopal’s COVID-19 caseload stood at 1,02,776 while the death toll stood at 788, as per the state health department.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the coronavirus situation in the state including the improving recovery rate, the CMO said. The prime minister has been speaking with chief ministers of various states over the phone in the last two days to take stock of the pandemic situation.

Modi expressed satisfaction about the MP government’s efforts and the measures it has taken to curb the infection rate, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Twitter. He also assured all possible help from the Centre, it said.