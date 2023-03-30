Home

Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express to Open on April 1: Check Timings, Route, Fares

Vande Bharat Express Train Latest Update: The new train being introduced between Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal, and New Delhi railway station will be the eleventh Vande Bharat train in the country.

Vande Bharat Express Train between Bhopal and New Delhi will run six days a week, except for Saturday.

Vande Bharat Express Train Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train on April 1 at Rani Kamalapati station, and also take part in the Combined Commanders’ Conference that day. Notably, the Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and the national capital will cover 708 km distance in 7.45 hours. With this, India will get its 11th Vande Bharat train.

“PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh. During his visit to Bhopal on April 1, he will give a big gift to the people of the state in the form of Vande Bharat Express, which he will flag off from the Rani Kamalapati station for New Delhi,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a statement.

The PMO said in a statement that the new train being introduced between Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal, and New Delhi railway station will be the eleventh Vande Bharat train in the country.

Ticket Fares

Even as there has been no official confirmation regarding the fare of the Vande Bharat Express running between Bhopal and New Delhi, an estimated fare has been brought to light. According to the railways, the AC chair car facility will be priced at over Rs 2,000, while the rates of the executive classes are expected to be approximately Rs 3,300.

Coach Positions

The Vande Bharat Express train will have 16 coaches, out of which 14 coaches will be AC chair cars, while the remaining two will be executive ones.

Speed Limit

Earlier, a trial run from Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station to Agra was conducted on March 27 at night and the railway staff revealed that the train will operate at a speed of 91 kmph, which will be increased later.

Train Timings

Vande Bharat Express Train between Bhopal and New Delhi will run six days a week, except for Saturday. The train depart from the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station at 5.55 am, take a stop at Agra Cantt railway station for about five minutes at 11.40 am, and then continue toward New Delhi, reaching the national capital at 1.45 pm. After this, the train will leave New Delhi at 2.45 pm for the return trip, arrive in Agra Cantt at 4.45 pm, and finally return at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station at 10.45 pm.

