New Delhi: In another horrific and shocking incident, a minor girl in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh has alleged that she was given drugs and forcefully pushed to fresh trade by her own elder sister. After a complaint was filed by the victim's mother, six people, including the minor girl's 20-year-old sister, have been arrested on Sunday.

As per the complaint filed by the victim's mother, the minor girl was sent to different clients for money by her own elder sister on multiple occasions.

Acting upon the FIR, Gandhi Nagar police station SHO Nilesh Awasthi said the family had initially sent the victim to an NGO for counseling against drugs where she narrated how she was introduced to cannabis by her sister.

Nilesh Awasthi said that the NGO then gave counselling to the family and after that the victim’s mother approached police and registered cases for human trafficking, rape, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Filing the police complaint, the minor girl stated that she was given drugs by her elder sister about two years ago when she was just 13 years old.

Explaining her horror story, the victim further alleged that she was taken to Indore where she was left with a man. She also alleged the man raped her and gave her sister Rs 2000. The man has been identified as Sameer.

Apart from the elder sister, Bhopal police has also arrested five more people who raped the minor girl on different occasions. However, all the six accused have been remanded to judicial custody.