Bhopal weather tomorrow: Alert for citizens as IMD issues warning for thunderstorms, rain

IMD Bhopal issued a weather warning on Monday for Gwalior, Orchha, Bhind and Morena for low-intensity rain, lightning and minor traffic disruption risks.

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Rain lashes city- File image

Bhopal: In a matter of alert for the residents of Madhya Pradesh, the Meteorological Centre, Bhopal, of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, October 19, 2026, issued a weather advisory warning of thunderstorms with lightning and light rain across several districts in northern and central Madhya Pradesh. Districts under alert include Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Ratangarh, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari and Orchha. While rainfall intensity is predicted to stay below 5 mm per hour with under 30% probability of ground lightning, authorities have advised residents to exercise caution against localized waterlogging and brief utility interruptions. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the IMD for the coming days.

IMD forecasts low-intensity atmospheric instability across MP

In a post-monsoon weather update, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Bhopal centre issued an alert on Monday, October 19, 2026, forecasting low-intensity atmospheric instability across parts of northern and central Madhya Pradesh.

Authorities have urged people to take shelter indoors or under strong cover during lightning activity, avoid standing under trees or in open fields, unplug electrical appliances, drive slowly in light rain, and exercise caution while moving through waterlogged stretches. The advisory comes even as a few cities continue to grapple with the after-effects of a three-day-spell of intense monsoon showers that recently disrupted life across the city.

Sharp spike in rainfall in Madhya Pradesh

Friday’s sharp spike in rainfall triggered widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls and severe disruption of civic and medical services. According to the regional Meteorological Office, Bhopal district received an estimated 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 11:30 a.m. on Friday (October 16) — a sharp rise from about 35 mm on Thursday and 42 mm on Wednesday.

Neighbouring districts such as Hoshangabad (nearly 78 mm on Thursday), Raisen and Vidisha also recorded moderate to heavy showers through the week. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation deployed suction trucks and portable pumps to clear water. The Mayor stated that all departments were on high alert with emergency protocols active, though continuous rainfall had slowed clearance efforts. Many residents preferred to stay indoors despite it being a working day.

Rainfall activity remained limited over most parts of the state. However, significant rainfall was reported from Guna, which received 115.6 mm during the previous 24 hours. Khandwa recorded 11.0 mm of rainfall, while Rajgarh received 3.0 mm. The remaining stations reported no rain.

(With inputs from agencies)