New Delhi: Feroz Khan, whose appointment as an assistant professor of Sanskrit in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), triggered protests by a section of students, has now applied to teach the language in other faculties of the university to end the ongoing episode.

According to reports, the Jaipur-based professor Khan, whose appointment was opposed by the students of Sanskrit Vidya Dharam Vigyan (SVDV) department, has now applied for the same post in the Sanskrit department of the Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Ayurveda.

The professor, who holds a PhD in Sanskrit, had joined the department on November 7 but could not begin the job as his appointment was opposed by a section of students who went on an indefinite strike, which they called off only last Thursday. The protesting students, 30 in all, argued that only a Hindu could teach them about their culture and not Khan, a Muslim. They further contended that the appointment of professor Khan was also against the ethos of BHU founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

The professor, state reports, will quit the SVDV department were he to be selected in either, or both of the two departments he has applied to. However, he is said to be keen on joining the Arts Faculty as the students there have no problem with a Muslim teaching them Sanskrit. Additionally, it is also said that joining the Ayurved department would mean deviating from his field of interest as well as area of expertise.

He has received support from students from other departments, the university administration and even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The SVDV students, however, have continued to boycott their classes and have warned to resume their strike if their demands are not met in 10 days.